ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.46.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $479.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $501.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.