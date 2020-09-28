Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNIRF opened at $0.57 on Monday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

