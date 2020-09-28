Selfkey Price Down 0.9% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $707,086.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, Kucoin and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.79 or 0.04826916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033768 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

