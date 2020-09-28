SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SECI stock remained flat at $$36.00 during midday trading on Monday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458. SECTOR 10 has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Get SECTOR 10 alerts:

About SECTOR 10

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SECTOR 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECTOR 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.