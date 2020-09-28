Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

