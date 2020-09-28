Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,862. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,904. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

