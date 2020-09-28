Scotiabank Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $120.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $96.98 on Friday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.