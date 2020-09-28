Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

SCFLF stock remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

