Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

SIS opened at C$14.91 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,500.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

