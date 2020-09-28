Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sartorius from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$335.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $190.78 and a twelve month high of $348.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.34.

