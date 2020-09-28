Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SARTF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Sartorius from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.34. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $190.78 and a 1 year high of $348.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

