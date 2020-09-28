Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LTGHY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99. Sanlam has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
About Sanlam
