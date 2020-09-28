SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 126,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

