SafeCapital Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $234,581.37 and approximately $1.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00399875 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011603 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011877 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,853,166 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.