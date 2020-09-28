RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) dropped 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 110,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 89,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.