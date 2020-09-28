RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) dropped 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 110,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 89,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

