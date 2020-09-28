Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,791,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,167,200.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total transaction of C$23,023.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$840.00.

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -118.82. Rupert Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

