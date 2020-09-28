RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NYSE RPT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $435.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1,273.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

