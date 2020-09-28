Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

RCL stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 84.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 116.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 274.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

