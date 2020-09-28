Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBK. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

DBK traded down €0.17 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting €6.77 ($7.97). The company had a trading volume of 9,170,387 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

