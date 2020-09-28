Roth Capital Trims Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price to $8.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INO. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

INO stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,777,316. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,467 shares of company stock worth $4,284,791 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 211,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

