Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYCEY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 970,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,385. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.