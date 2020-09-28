Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Down 55.3% in September

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RMHB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,541. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Rocky Mountain High Brands alerts:

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.