Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $44.82. 619,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth $3,988,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

