Robert W. Baird Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $110.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 51.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

