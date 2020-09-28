Rio Tinto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 3,015 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,295,646 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,889,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 651,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

