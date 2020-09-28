Reviewing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Accelera Innovations (NASDAQ:ACNV)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accelera Innovations and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.08%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accelera Innovations and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $338.53 million 3.07 $2.55 million $0.52 71.40

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Accelera Innovations.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Accelera Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

