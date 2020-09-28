Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and iBio (NYSE:IBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ocular Therapeutix and iBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 1 3.20 iBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than iBio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and iBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $4.23 million 117.43 -$86.37 million ($2.01) -3.93 iBio $2.02 million 179.60 -$17.59 million N/A N/A

iBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of iBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and iBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -1,416.43% -14,065.71% -95.35% iBio -1,325.51% -1,760.75% -48.23%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio has a beta of -5.94, suggesting that its stock price is 694% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats iBio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, and allergic conjunctivitis; and DEXTENZA, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD). Its various preclinical programs include OTX- BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BDI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-CSI to treat dry-eye disease; and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of pre-clinical development, regulatory approval, commercial product launch, and on-going commercial phase requirements. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. It has a license agreement with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna; a strategic relationship with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd.; and collaboration agreements with AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, The Texas A&M University System, and Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology. In addition, the company offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

