Reviewing Altimmune (ALT) & Its Competitors

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) is one of 709 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Altimmune to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altimmune and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altimmune Competitors 7221 19686 37574 1506 2.51

Altimmune currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -858.94% -50.83% -41.15% Altimmune Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune’s rivals have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altimmune and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $5.80 million -$20.52 million -12.55 Altimmune Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.27

Altimmune’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altimmune rivals beat Altimmune on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer. The company also develops veterinary product candidates. It has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. Altimmune, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

