Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.24. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 498,440 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 21,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

