Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in September

Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RPMT opened at $0.71 on Monday. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.