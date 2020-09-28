Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in September

Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of RPMT opened at $0.71 on Monday. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -0.16.
About Rego Payment Architectures
