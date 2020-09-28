Refereum Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $18,272.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.01592408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00187983 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Cobinhood and Bittrex.

