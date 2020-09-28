Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redstar Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Redstar Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Redstar Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

