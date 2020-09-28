RED (RED) Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market capitalization of $511,037.38 and $9,139.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00426026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002817 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

