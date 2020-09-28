RED (RED) Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, RED has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $511,037.38 and $9,139.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00426026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002817 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

