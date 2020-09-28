Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.16 million and $74,208.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

