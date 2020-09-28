Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):

9/15/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00.

8/12/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.83. 380,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

