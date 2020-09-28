Raymond James Reiterates C$8.75 Price Target for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

BLN stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -31.41. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

