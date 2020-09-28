Raymond James Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Wedbush lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.48.

DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

