Raymond James Analysts Give Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) a C$4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOGO stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

