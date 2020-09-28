Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.48). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.