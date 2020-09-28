Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have increased in the past three months. The company has reopened majority of its stores across all regions, which are witnessing positive trends. It expects improved trends at reopened stores to provide some cushion to its top line in the near term. Additionally, its solid online performance, driven by strong online capabilities like BOPUS and curbside pickup, bodes well. The company is likely to continue investing in digital partnerships and capabilities in the near term. Moreover, the recently accelerated Next Great Chapter plan bodes well. However, the company’s top and bottom lines declined year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to continue in second quarter and fiscal 2021. Elevated operating expenses and adverse currency rates remain headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.47.

RL stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

