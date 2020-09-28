Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Radium has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $5,127.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,129,457 coins and its circulating supply is 4,115,607 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

