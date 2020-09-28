QunQun Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $222,951.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QunQun has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

