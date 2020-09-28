QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $140.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

QCOM opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,110 shares of company stock worth $20,931,609. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

