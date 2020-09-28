Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Up 3,050.0% in September

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 3,050.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.