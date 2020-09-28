Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Protagonist Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%.

Several analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTGX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,085. The firm has a market cap of $735.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

