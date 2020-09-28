Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 2,820.0% in September

Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 2,820.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,015,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPCB stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

