Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and $174,374.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,700,320,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,655,365 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

