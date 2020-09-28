Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $446,820.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $446,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,837.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $448,635.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,155.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $423,885.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $420,255.00.

PGNY stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

