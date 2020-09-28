Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PROBF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc is a gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its projects include Probe Metals, Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, West Porcupine and Dubuisson Property, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite deposit. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

