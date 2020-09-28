Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of PROBF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
About Probe Metals
